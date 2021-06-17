Panel on energy efficiency, low carbon tech to be set up: R K Singh

-
ALSO READ
EESL to implement 'Energy Efficient PNG Cook Stove' programme across India
Working to become world's largest green railways says Indian Railways
EESL, Lemon Tree Hotels to implement energy conservation measures
RBI monetary policy announcements: Highlights and key takeaways
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
-
Power and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Thursday said a committee will be set up having members from all relevant Ministries for implementation of the Roadmap on Energy Efficiency and low carbon technologies.
Singh chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of various energy efficiency programmes and the preparedness for Climate Change Actions in the country through video conferencing on Thursday, a power ministry statement said.
The purpose of this high-level meeting was to discuss activities in the field of energy efficiency across all sectors of the economy with the objective of reducing CO2 emissions.
The minister said a concerted push for renewables is already underway and a detailed action plan will be developed to identify potential areas.
He said that a committee/group will be set up having members from all relevant Ministries for implementation of the Roadmap on Energy Efficiency and low carbon technologies.
Singh directed to keep focus on sectors with highest emissions intensity such as Transport, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Power plants.
He also discussed the activities defined under the Mission document ROSHANEE which has been developed for implementing a series of Energy Conservation schemes across the country.
He advised the Ministries to take appropriate measures on the demand-side initiatives to ensure that the wastage of energy is minimized and said that the deployment of low carbon technologies need to be taken up on a massive scale, especially in the MSMEs, where it is highly essential.
He instructed all the departments that Electric Mobility also should be more aggressively pushed.
Singh, stressed that for better implementation of all energy efficiency schemes, the institutional mechanism in Bureau of Energy Efficiency, CPSU under Ministry of Power would be strengthened.
Secretary Ministry of Power, Alok Kumar highlighted that the cooling sector, cold storage and cooking are key areas to focus on for successfully achieving our targets for CO2 emission reduction.
He also discussed possibilities of exploring the shift of Goods movement from Road Transport to Railways.
The Bureau of Energy Efficiency has developed two programs namely ROSHANEE and UNNATEE laying down the Sector wise action plan for the period 2021-2030, the statement said.
Mission ROSHANEE envisages various activities in the field of energy efficiency across all the sectors of the economy with the objective of reducing CO2 emissions by more than 550 million tonnes in the country by 2030 whereas UNNATEE is a working document, having short term and long-term action plans for lowering energy intensity.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU