Parliament passes bill for privatisation of state-run general insurers

-
ALSO READ
Parliamentary panels' virtual meetings not possible as of now: Rajya Sabha
'There is limit to patience': Venkaiah Naidu fumes at Oppn in Rajya Sabha
Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha loses 40 of 50 working hours in first 2 weeks
Time to frame rules under citizenship law extended by Parliament
Naidu suspends TMC MPs for the day, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
-
A bill to allow privatisation of state-run general insurance companies received parliamentary assent on Wednesday after the Rajya Sabha passed it with a voice vote amid vociferous protest and tearing of papers by opposition parties.
The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021, was passed by a voice vote in the din in a matter of minutes, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman not replying to brief points raised by MPs.
Opposition parties from the TMC and the DMK to the Left parties opposed the bill and wanted it to be referred to a select committee but the motion was rejected by a voice vote leading to slogan-shouting by opposition members who stormed into the Well, tore papers and moved dangerously close to the presiding officer's chair.
Rajya Sabha personnel were deployed around the presiding officer and the house table to prevent a repeat of Tuesday's ugly scenes when some MPs had climbed on the table.
The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021, was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU