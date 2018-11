Parliament’s winter session will be held from December 11 To January 8, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday.

Parliament will meet in the middle of assembly elections in five states and as the Opposition seeks to pin down the Narendra Modi government on issues like Rafale fighter jet deal and alleged interference with the Reserve Bank of India’s work.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA), headed by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, met on Tuesday night at his residence to decide on the Parliament session’s date, PTI report.

The winter session of Parliament usually starts in November. However, it will be the second year in a row when it will begin in December.