Parliamentary Panel asks bankers for roadmap for rising bad loans

Parliamentarians today asked bankers to prepare a road map to deal with mounting bad loans in the system, which touched Rs 8.31 trillion at end-December 2017.

It was also emphasised during a meeting of the bankers with Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, headed by Verappa Moily, that corporates should not be painted with a same brush as all are not wilful defaulters, said sources.

Among others, and PNB MD briefed the panel on various aspects of non-performing assets (NPAs) and frauds.

too will brief the committee later this month.

Gross of state-owned banks had crossed Rs 7.77 trillion crore at the end of December 2017, according to official data.

During the meeting, one of the committee members also wondered why pubic money was being used to recapitalise the state-owned banks which are losing money due to frauds and defaults by corporates, sources added.

The committee was earlier briefed by about issues related to the sector.

Former Manmohan Singh, who is also a member of the committee, is likely to attend the meeting.