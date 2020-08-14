Part of 10-year bond unsold in auction as traders demand higher yield

-
A portion of the benchmark 10-year bond remained unsold on Friday’s auction as traders demanded higher yield.
The RBI planned to sell Rs 30,000 crore through four bonds, including Rs 18,000 crore of the new 10-year bonds.
However, Rs 4,637.93 crore of the planned amount remained unsold. The cut-off yield in the auction of this bond came at 5.96 per cent, against its coupon of 5.77 per cent. The bond was launched just last week.
The central bank managed to sell rest of the bonds as planned, including Rs 5,000 crore of a 40-year bond.
