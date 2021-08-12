Passage of OBC bill landmark moment for nation, says PM Modi

Hailing the passage of a that restores states' rights to identify Other Backward Classes, Prime Minister said on Wednesday that it underscores his government's commitment to ensuring dignity, opportunity and justice to the marginalised sections.

The constitutional amendment to restore the powers of the states to make their own OBC lists was passed by Parliament on Wednesday, with the Opposition and treasury benches joining hands in the Rajya Sabha to approve the legislation.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed by the Lok Sabha, a day before.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Passage of the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021 in both Houses is a landmark moment for our nation. This furthers social empowerment. It also reflects our Government's commitment to ensuring dignity, opportunity and justice to the marginalised sections.

