Fuel prices will be raised a day after election results, says P Chidambaram

Former finance minister P Chidambaram tells Indivjal Dhasmana that the government has contained the petroleum prices due to the forthcoming assembly elections. But cutting the petroleum subsidy gives a signal that prices will rise and such signals were given by cuts in fertiliser and food subsidies too, he says. Edited excerpts: The Budget’s focus is on capex-led economic recovery.

What is your take on this strategy in the context of the economy struggling to come out of the Covid-induced slowdown? Our problem is not lack of capital. Our problem is lack of jobs. In India, ...