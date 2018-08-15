Pictorial warning must on 85% space of tobacco packets, says Supreme Court

JUST IN
Business Standard

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar on Tuesday made "absolute" its earlier interim order by which it had stayed the High Court order

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock

Tobacco products will continue to carry pictorial warning covering 85 per cent of the packaging space, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said.

The apex court, on January 8, had stayed the Karnataka High Court order quashing the 2014 government regulation that packets of tobacco products must carry pictorial warning covering 85 per cent of the packaging space.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar on Tuesday made "absolute" its earlier interim order by which it had stayed the High Court order.


“Keeping in view the objects and reasons of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 and the measures taken by the state, we think it appropriate to direct stay of operation of the judgement and order passed by the High Court of Karnataka,” it had said.

The court has now posted all the pleas including the one filed by Cancer Patients Aid Association, NGO ‘Health for Millions Trust’ and Umesh Narain challenging the High Court order for final hearing.
First Published: Wed, August 15 2018. 01:03 IST

