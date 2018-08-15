Pictorial warning must on 85% space of tobacco packets, says Supreme Court

products will continue to carry covering 85 per cent of the packaging space, the on Tuesday said.



The apex court, on January 8, had stayed the order quashing the 2014 government regulation that packets of products must carry covering 85 per cent of the packaging space.



A bench comprising and Justice A M Khanwilkar on Tuesday made "absolute" its earlier interim order by which it had stayed the High Court order.



“Keeping in view the objects and reasons of the and Other Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 and the measures taken by the state, we think it appropriate to direct stay of operation of the judgement and order passed by the High Court of Karnataka,” it had said.



The court has now posted all the pleas including the one filed by Cancer Patients Aid Association, NGO ‘Health for Millions Trust’ and Umesh Narain challenging the High Court order for final hearing.