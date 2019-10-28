Pipeline dreams of gas-based economy: Hurdles in govt's $118-bn masterplan

Natural gas accounts for just 6 per cent of India’s energy basket, but the government has an $118 billion “masterplan” to increase this share to about 15 per cent in five years.

To achieve this, it has earmarked some $60 billion to create the infrastructure — pipelines, import terminals and city gas distribution (CGD) networks — by 2024 and another $58 billion on hydrocarbon exploration and production by 2023. India is the world’s third biggest emitter of carbon dioxide in the world and this masterplan is pitched as a step towards a cleaner fuel, ...