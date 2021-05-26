PM Modi, French Prez discuss positive outcomes of India-EU Leaders' meet

-
ALSO READ
France ready to provide support to India in fight against Covid-19: Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for Covid-19
France's Macron announces referendum to add climate goals in constitution
Emmanuel Macron's condition 'stable' after testing Covid-19 positive
Emmanuel Macron to address the nation as France's Covid epidemic surges
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke over phone on Wednesday and discussed the positive outcomes of the recently concluded India-EU Leaders' Meeting.
The prime minister and the French president agreed that the announcements regarding resumption of negotiations for balanced and comprehensive free trade and investment agreements, and India-EU Connectivity Partnership were welcome steps, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.
Modi thanked Macron for the assistance rendered by France to India's Covid response, it said.
The leaders discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, and expressed their satisfaction at the positive outcomes of the recently concluded India-EU Leaders' Meeting, the PMO said.
The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the depth and strength that the India-France Strategic Partnership has acquired in recent years and agreed to continue working closely together in the post-COVID era.
Prime Minister Modi also reiterated his invitation to President Macron to visit India as soon as conditions permit, the statement said.
Modi, earlier this month, held a virtual meeting with the heads of state or government of all the 27 European Union member states.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU