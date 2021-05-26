PM Modi, French Prez discuss positive outcomes of India-EU Leaders' meet

Prime Minister and French President spoke over phone on Wednesday and discussed the positive outcomes of the recently concluded India-EU Leaders' Meeting.

The prime minister and the French president agreed that the announcements regarding resumption of negotiations for balanced and comprehensive free trade and investment agreements, and India-EU Connectivity Partnership were welcome steps, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Modi thanked Macron for the assistance rendered by France to India's Covid response, it said.

The leaders discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, and expressed their satisfaction at the positive outcomes of the recently concluded India-EU Leaders' Meeting, the PMO said.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the depth and strength that the India-France Strategic Partnership has acquired in recent years and agreed to continue working closely together in the post-COVID era.

Prime Minister Modi also reiterated his invitation to President Macron to visit India as soon as conditions permit, the statement said.

Modi, earlier this month, held a virtual meeting with the heads of state or government of all the 27 member states.

