The pluses and the potential pain points for farmers in the upcoming season

At first glance, it appears that farmers will have little to worry about as India enters yet another rain-fed farming season beginning in June. Production is rising, yields have been improving over time, monsoon rainfall is projected to be normal this year, and prices of food commodities are rising in domestic and global markets.

Yet, there are issues. In the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India, agriculture was the only sector to show growth in the gross value added to the economy. But will the momentum sustain this time, given that the second wave is turning out to be more ...