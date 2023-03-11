JUST IN
DPIIT asks states to hold industry interactions for addressing bottlenecks
PM praises Central Railway for 100% electrification of broad gauge network

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed Central Railway for achieving 100 per cent electrification of the entire broad gauge network, calling it an "outstanding feat".

Topics
Central Railway | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed Central Railway for achieving 100 per cent electrification of the entire broad gauge network, calling it an "outstanding feat".

Responding to a tweet by Central Railway, the prime minister tweeted, "Outstanding feat. Compliments to the entire team."

In its tweet, the Central Railway said it achieved a significant milestone with 100 per cent electrification of the entire broad gauge network.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 22:22 IST

.