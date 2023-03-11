PM praises Central Railway for 100% electrification of broad gauge network

Prime Minister on Saturday hailed for achieving 100 per cent electrification of the entire broad gauge network, calling it an "outstanding feat".

Responding to a tweet by Central Railway, the prime minister tweeted, "Outstanding feat. Compliments to the entire team."



In its tweet, the said it achieved a significant milestone with 100 per cent electrification of the entire broad gauge network.

