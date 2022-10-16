PM to bring together 13,500 farmers, 1,500 agri startups on one platform

Prime Minister will inaugurate the two-day event -- PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022 -- on Monday at Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi.

The event would bring together more than 13,500 farmers from across the country and around 1,500 agri startups, an official statement said. More than 1 crore farmers from various institutions are expected to attend the event virtually. The Sammelan will also witness the participation of researchers, policymakers and other stakeholders.Prime Minister will inaugurate 600 Pradan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK) under the ministry of chemicals & fertilizers. The statement said under the scheme, the fertiliser retail shops in the country will be converted into PMKSK in a phased manner. It said PMKSK will cater to a wide variety of needs of the farmers and provide agri-inputs (fertilisers, seeds, implements); testing facilities for soil, seeds, fertilisers; generate awareness among farmers; provide information regarding various government schemes and ensure regular capacity building of retailers at block/ district level outlets. More than 3.3 lakh retail fertiliser shops are planned to be converted into PMKSK.

During the event, the Prime Minister will launch Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana -- One Nation One Fertilizer. Under the scheme, Prime Minister will launch Bharat urea bags, which will help companies market fertilisers under the single brand name 'Bharat'.In a reflection of the continued commitment of the Prime Minister towards welfare of the farmers, during the event, Prime Minister would release the 12th instalment amount of Rs16,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through direct benefit transfer, the statement said. Under the scheme, eligible farmer families are provided a benefit of Rs6,000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs2,000 each. So far, eligible farmer families have received benefits of more than Rs2 lakh crore under PM-KISAN.

The official statement said the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Agri Startup Conclave and Exhibition. About 300 startups will showcase their innovation related to precision farming, post-harvest & value-add solutions, allied agriculture, waste to wealth, mechanisation for small farmers, supply chain management, argi-logistic, among others. The platform would facilitate startups to interact with farmers, farmer producer organisations (FPOs), agri-experts, corporates etc. Startups will also share their experience and interact with other stakeholders in technical sessions.The statement also noted during the event, Prime Minister will also launch 'Indian Edge', an e-magazine on fertiliser. It will provide information on domestic and international fertiliser scenarios, including recent developments, price trends analysis, availability and consumption, success stories of farmers, among others.

