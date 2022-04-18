Power engineers warn of energy crisis in 12 states, seek govt action

-
ALSO READ
Is another coal shortage crisis looming over India?
India must step up coal imports to avoid a repeat of last year's crisis
In the dark: Stress test for the coal economy in India to meet demand
Coal shortage crisis in power generation, non-power sector escalates again
India is bidding adieu to thermal plants: What happens to coal demand?
-
The depleting coal inventory of domestic thermal power plants has prompted public sector power engineers to warn of an impending energy crisis in 12 states. According to All India Power Engineers Federation chairman Shailendra Dubey, the power crisis could worsen owing to the low coal stock to fire thermal power units.
“The coal crisis is being witnessed in 12 states once again after October 2021,” he said, adding that in the first fortnight of April 2022, domestic power demand hit a 38-year high for the month.
While there was 1.1 per cent power shortage in October 2021, this shortfall shot up to 1.4 per cent in April 2022.
“Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Jharkhand and Haryana are facing power cuts ranging from 3 to 8.7 per cent,” he said. He urged the government to take immediate steps to replenish the coal inventory in thermal power stations to avert the crisis situation.
In Uttar Pradesh, the daily power demand has already breached 21,000 megawatt (Mw) while the supply is around 19,000 Mw to 20,000 Mw. Union power minister R K Singh has blamed the steep rise in the prices of imported coal on the Russia-Ukraine war. This is because of inadequate availability of railway wagons to transport coal.
To supply coal to the thermal power stations, 453 wagons are required whereas only 379 were available in the first week of April. This number has now increased to 415. “Overall, the current situation is that the coal demand has increased by 9 per cent compared to last year. Only eight days of coal is left in the thermal power stations in 12 states,” Dubey added.
Although UP is not facing any serious coal crisis, yet the UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam power plants have coal stock to the level of 26 per cent compared to standard norm.
Against the total requisite coal inventory of 1.97 million tonnes in all the four thermal power projects of the Nigam, the existing stock is to the tune of 511,700 tonnes.
“The demand for power will increase as mercury rises in the coming days. As such, the power situation would further worsen,” he warned.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU