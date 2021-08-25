Power Grid commissions Vindhyachal Varanasi transmission line

State-owned Corporation of India has commissioned a 765 kV double circuit Vindhyachal- transmission line, an official statement said on Wednesday.

With the commissioning of this link, the inter-regional power transfer capacity of the national grid has enhanced by 4,200 MW, taking the total capacity to 1,10,750 MW in the country, the Ministry of Power said in the statement.

"PGCIL has commissioned the 765 Kilo Volt (kV) Double Circuit (D/C) Vindhyachal- Transmission Line. This has been done by its wholly-owned subsidiary PVTSL as per scheduled target," it added.

This transmission line corridor will provide strong connectivity between the northern region (NR) and western region (WR), and facilitate the reliable flow of power to industries and households in the northern region, western region and the entire country.

According to the statement, the 190-km long transmission line transverses tough geographical areas and crosses four rivers namely Ganga, Gopad, Meyar and Sone. A portion of 92-km of this transmission line passes through Madhya Pradesh and the remaining 98-km passes through Uttar Pradesh.

This project was acquired by under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB), it said.

Recently, through its subsidiary, Power Grid Jawaharpur Firozabad Transmission, commissioned a transmission system for evacuation of power from 2x660 MW Jawaharpur Thermal Power Project and constructed a 400 kV substation at Firozabad along with associated transmission lines.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd presently has 1,72,154 ckm (cirkuit km) of transmission lines, 262 sub-stations and more than 4,46,940 MVA of transformation capacity.

