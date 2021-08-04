Prices of pulses decline on stock limits; edible oil still rising

During the past few months, two agriculture commodities that have been in focus are edible oil and pulses. The sharp increase in their prices has not only rattled policy makers, but has also put household budgets under stress.

This could not have come at a worst time just when the second Covid wave was peaking. The prices of both edible oils and pulses, though off their peaks, are expected to remain elevated for the next few months partly due to global factors and an erratic monsoon which has pulled down kharif acreage of both crops. However, when it comes to controlling ...