Railways and defence procurement to soon be through GeM portal

Public procurement by two of the country’s largest government purchasers, the ministries of defence and railways, will soon be subsumed under the Commerce Department’s Government e-Marketplace.

By September, all general use goods and services currently purchased through the Indian Railways E-Procurement Systems (IREPS), the Defence e-Procurement portal, and the Central Public Procurement Portal, will have to be made through GeM, officials said on Thursday. IREPS publishes over 30,000 tenders every month and has an online transaction value of Rs 10,600 crore as of mid-2019, ...