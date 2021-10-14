Railways to set up 500 multi-modal cargo terminals under Gati-Shakti scheme

-
Indian Railways will establish around 500 multi-modal cargo terminals under the PM GATI-SHAKTI programme in a time period of 4-5 years.
"PM GATI-SHAKTI multi-modal cargo terminals of railways will be terminals where different modes of transportation will be integrated seamlessly with the railway transportation network. Around 500 multi-modal cargo terminals will be established under the PM GATI-SHAKTI programme in a time period of 4-5 years," said Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched PM GatiShakti -- National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity -- at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.
PM GatiShakti is the result of the Prime Minister's constant endeavour to build Next Generation Infrastructure, which improves Ease of Living as well as Ease of Doing Business.
The multi-modal connectivity will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services from one mode of transport to another. It will facilitate the last mile connectivity of infrastructure and also reduce travel time for people.
