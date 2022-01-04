Rajasthan gets investment commitments worth over Rs 6 trillion: Official

-
ALSO READ
India makes clean energy commitments at UN summit
Rajasthan govt gets investment commitments worth Rs 105,000 crore
Rajasthan bags investment commitments worth about Rs. 78,700 cr
China wary about Taliban commitments on Uyghur separatist group ETIM
G20 make commitments on climate neutrality, coal financing
-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday directed all departments to work in coordination to implement the investment proposals received ahead of the Invest Rajasthan summit proposed to be held here on January 24-25.
Gehlot chaired a review meeting in which it was informed that Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)/ Letter of Intent (LoI) worth Rs 6.16 lakh crore have been signed so far, an official release said.
The chief minister said that in the last three years, the state government has taken several important policy decisions, which has created a positive environment for investment in Rajasthan.
The Chief Minister said that the MoUs and LOIs that have been done so far should be implemented in a time-bound manner with adequate monitoring and investors should not face any problem in getting various approvals.
Secretary- Industries department Ashutosh AT Pednekar informed that so far, a total of 1,454 MoUs/LOIs worth Rs 6,16, 462 crore have been done, through which more than four lakh people will get employment.
He said that Rajasthan Petro Zone (PCPIR), RIDCO, Fintech Park, new industrial zones and areas will be launched in the inaugural session of the summit.
Along with this, about 13 new policies of the state government will be launched to promote investment.
Pednekar informed that as part of the preparations for the summit, potential investors have been contacted in the country and outside in the last two months.
In addition to the Investor Connect event in Dubai during the Dubai Expo in November, events were also organised in Chennai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata to invite new investors.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU