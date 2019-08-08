RBI banned cryptocurrency deals on moral grounds: IAMAI to Supreme Court

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Thursday told the Supreme Court (SC) that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had banned on "moral grounds" as the banking regulator had not conducted any studies to analyse if these virtual currencies were actually harmful or not. Challenging RBI’s circular barring banks from dealing in virtual currency, the IAMAI said while the underlying technology called blockchain was not in question, a total prohibition on was uncalled for.

It its arguments, IAMAI said that in a reply given by the under Right to Information Act, it had accepted that neither a study had been undertaken by the regulator, nor had any committee been formed to analyse the risks and benefits of cryptocurrencies, before banning them. The apex court, after hearing the submissions made by IAMAI, asked it to prepare a chart and cite instances, or judgments, from other countries which have regulated instead of banning them.

The has maintained that owing to a "significant spurt in the valuation of many virtual currencies and rapid growth in initial coin offerings", virtual currencies were not safe for use. It had, in 2013, cautioned "users, holders, and traders of virtual currencies, including bitcoins, about the potential financial, operational, legal, customer protection, and security-related risks that they were exposing themselves to".

The had, on April 6, 2018 last year, said that it had repeatedly "cautioned users, holders and traders of virtual currencies, including Bitcoins, regarding various risks associated in dealing with such virtual currencies". As a follow-up to those warnings, it had barred all entities, which are regulated by the RBI, from either dealing in virtual currencies or providing services to those dealing in such currencies.

"Such services include maintaining accounts, registering, trading, settling, clearing, giving loans against virtual tokens, accepting them as collateral, opening accounts of exchanges dealing with them and transfer/receipt of money in accounts relating to purchase or sale of virtual currencies," RBI had said at the time.

Earlier this year, the banking regulator had also told the SC that bitcoins and virtual currencies were "harmful", and that it had asked banks not to provide any banking services to digital currency systems as it did not want it spreading like "contagion".

Although the top bank had disassociated itself and the entities it regulates from Bitcoin, it had decided to promote the use of blockchain technology. Blockchain technology is the backbone on which and other virtual currencies operate. Former finance minister Arun Jaitley had earlier said the government did not consider cryptocurrency as legal tender and would take all measures to eliminate payments using them.