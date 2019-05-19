RBI board to hold talks on stressed assets, NBFC regulatory norms

The Reserve Bank of India’s central board is set to meet in Chennai for two days beginning Monday to discuss the most comprehensive agenda after Shaktikanta Das took over as governor in December.

The discussions will range from the revised norms for resolution of stressed assets to tightening of regulatory norms for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), according to RBI sources. The board, headed by Das, will hold talks on the contours of revised norms on stressed assets after the Supreme Court had quashed RBI’s circular, issued on February 12 last year, on stressed ...