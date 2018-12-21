RBI caps total external commercial borrowings at 6.5% of GDP

-
ALSO READ
RBI deputy governor B P Kanungo slams states for fiscal indiscipline
Airlines may get nod to tap foreign loans; govt mulls external borrowing
Tata Power completes $770 million ECB refinancing for Mundra UMPP
Tata Power completes $770 million ECB refinancing for Mundra UMPP
ECB approvals to increase 38% over last year to $40 billion in FY19
-
The total external commercial borrowings (ECB) will now be rule-based and will be capped at 6.5 per cent of the gross domestic product, the central bank said in a statement.
The limit now works out to be about $160 billion for the current fiscal year, against the actual outstanding of $126.29 billion as on September 30.
The central bank already has a rule-based exposure for foreign investors’ exposure in bonds. Foreigners are allowed to invest up to 6 per cent of the outstanding debt.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU