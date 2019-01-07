RBI forms committee to look into issues of MSMEs, functioning of banks

(RBI) Governor on Monday said to have formed a committee, which would look into the issues related to Micro, (MSMEs).

"We have constituted a committee to look into the issues related to Micro, (MSMEs). We are looking at what kind of governance reforms can be brought about in the functioning of the banks," the told the media persons here.

He said that he would meet the representatives of (NBFC) in Mumbai on Tuesday for discussing the liquidity issues.



"I will meet (NBFC) representatives in Mumbai tomorrow. We will discuss the liquidity issue of NBFCs. Liquidity conditions are being monitored constantly," he said.

Urjit Patel, the 24th RBI Governor, stepped down abruptly in December last year, weeks after differences between the Central bank and the government came out in the public.

Das, a member of the 15th Finance Commission and former Economic Affairs Secretary, was appointed RBI Governor, a day after Patel quit. Das will have the tenure of three years.