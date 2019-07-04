RBI forms working group to review regulatory norms on core investment firms

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has constituted a working group to review the regulatory guidelines and supervisory framework applicable for core investment companies (CIC), as the extant framework is not adequate to handle the complex corporate governance structures that the companies have now become.

CICs are holding companies of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Over time, “…corporate group structures have become more complex involving multiple layering and leveraging, which has led to greater inter-connectedness with the financial system through their access to ...