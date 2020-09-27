RBI ropes in Amitabh Bachchan for customer awareness campaign

-
ALSO READ
HDFC Bank adds 250,000 customers via instant account opening in lockdown
In pics: People pray for speedy recovery of Covid-infected Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek stable; megastar says 'flooded with love'
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek test Covid positive; celebrities send wishes
Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan stable, don't need aggressive treatment: Report
-
After sport stars, the Reserve Bank has roped in Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the customer awareness campaign to prevent gullible account holders from being duped by fraudsters.
As part of the public awareness initiative of RBI, the regulator keeps informing about dos and don'ts that have to be followed by customers to transact safely and securely.
Besides its main twitter handle, RBI has another twitter account called 'RBI Says'.Here, Big B shared a message on Sunday saying "the cost of awareness is hardly a penny, but ignorance can cost you hard earned money."
The regulator has been running the campaign for more than a year not only in English and Hindi but in various regional languages for maximum reach. It keeps on repeating the message so that people don't forget their rights and responsibilities.
It also started a Facebook page with the same name in early April. At that time, it also launched a safety campaign advising people to remain healthy and safe by not going to bank branches as the nation was put under a lockdown to help contain the spread of coronavirus infections.
Bachchan promoted digital banking during the lockdown period urging people to adopt digital payment and be safe.
RBI has emerged as the most popular central bank on twitter, beating US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank in terms of number of followers.
RBI's twitter handle has 9.66 lakh followers while the world's most powerful central bank US Federal Reserve has about 6.64 lakh followers.
European Central Bank, the second most powerful monetary authority in the world, has 5.81 lakh followers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU