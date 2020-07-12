In pics: People pray for speedy recovery of Covid-infected Amitabh Bachchan

Priest along with people perform holy rituals for the well being of Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan, at Firayalal Chowk in Ranchi
People perform havan for Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan for his speedy recovery in Kolkata on Sunday
Amitabh Bachchan fan pastes his poster at fan club gates in Kolkata as Amitabh Bachchan admitted in hospital
People offer prayers to Lord Shiva for Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's good health, in Varanasi
BMC Workers wearing PPE suit gear up for sanitization at the Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan residence's Jalsa in Mumbai