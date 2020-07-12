JUST IN
Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for Covid-19, hospitalised
Business Standard

In pics: People pray for speedy recovery of Covid-infected Amitabh Bachchan

After Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan, actor Aishwarya Rai and her daugher Aaradhya have also tested positive for the coronavirus

Amitabh Bachchan | Abhishek Bachchan

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Priest along with people perform holy rituals for the well being of Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan, at Firayalal Chowk in Ranchi

People perform havan for Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan for his speedy recovery in Kolkata on Sunday

Amitabh Bachchan fan pastes his poster at fan club gates in Kolkata as Amitabh Bachchan admitted in hospital

People offer prayers to Lord Shiva for Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's good health, in Varanasi

BMC Workers wearing PPE suit gear up for sanitization at the Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan residence's Jalsa in Mumbai

First Published: Sun, July 12 2020. 15:40 IST

