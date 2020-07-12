In pics: People pray for speedy recovery of Covid-infected Amitabh Bachchan

Priest along with people perform holy rituals for the well being of Bollywood actors and his son Abhishek Bachchan, at Firayalal Chowk in Ranchi

1 / 5

People perform havan for Bollywood actor for his speedy recovery in Kolkata on Sunday

2 / 5

fan pastes his poster at fan club gates in Kolkata as Amitabh Bachchan admitted in hospital

3 / 5

People offer prayers to Lord Shiva for Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's good health, in Varanasi

4 / 5

BMC Workers wearing PPE suit gear up for sanitization at the Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan residence's Jalsa in Mumbai