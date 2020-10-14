Refunds worth over Rs 1.23 trn issued to 3.8 mn taxpayers till Oct 13

The income tax department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds of over Rs 1.23 lakh crore to more than 38 lakh taxpayers between April 1 to October 13.

This includes personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 33,442 crore issued to 36.21 lakh taxpayers and corporate worth Rs 90,032 crore to over 1.89 lakh taxpayers, according to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

The government has emphasised on providing tax-related services to taxpayers without any hassles and has been clearing up pending tax refunds.

