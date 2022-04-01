Release Rs 23,430-crore dues to Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin requests Centre

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday requested the Central government to release a total of Rs 23,430.38 crore to the state.

Stalin met Finance Minister in Delhi and presented her a memorandum.

According to him, a sum of Rs 20,860.40 crore is pending from various ministries of the Central government to the state including Rs 13,504.74 crore as Goods and Service Tax (GST) compensation arrears.

With the holding of local body elections in Tamil Nadu, Stalin urged the Centre to release the basic grant of Rs 548.76 crore and the balance Rs 2,029.22 crore towards performance grant recommended by the 14th Finance Commission, the memorandum said.

