Repo rate expected to remain unchanged in fiscal 2022: Emkay Global

-
ALSO READ
India seen contributing 15% of global growth by fiscal year 2026
G20 to show united front on support for global economic recovery
India can be key player in global supply chain, says Indra Nooyi
No recovery in global jobs market from pandemic until at least 2023: ILO
India's economic recovery to cut bank stress, but Covid hit to be felt: S&P
-
Reserve Bank of India's repo rate is expected to remain unchanged during FY22, said Emkay Global in a report.
A lower repo rate, or short-term lending rate for commercial banks, will reduce the interest cost on automobile and home loans, thereby ushering in growth.
However, lower repo rate might trigger inflation as well.
Earlier this month, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank voted to maintain the repo rate, or short-term lending rate, for commercial banks, at 4 per cent.
Likewise, the reverse repo rate was kept unchanged at 3.35 per cent, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the 'Bank Rate' at 4.25 per cent.
The MPC outcome was widely expected as India suffers from a massive spike in Covid-19 infections.
"We do not see any rate actions in FY22. We reckon RBI's focus on keeping the term premia low will gather pace as global financial conditions might start to tighten gradually through the year," said Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Global Financial Service in the report.
"We also expect core inflation to remain high, outdo headline and average comfortably above 6 per cent in FY22. That said, RBI may still take solace in the fact that headline inflation may still average sub 6 per cent in FY22 and thus could justify their policy accommodation."
On bond yields, she cited that in the near term, 'we are neutral on bonds amid the central bank's active support anchored at the benchmark 10-year paper'.
"However, we do see yields inching up in an orderly and gradual fashion in H2FY22."
"We expect the yield curve to bear-flatten and see benchmark 10-yr yield in the range of 6-6.40 per cent for the remainder of FY22.
--IANS
rv/sn/sdr/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU