Retail inflation rises sharply to 7.35% in Dec 2019 from 5.54% in Nov

The government on Monday announced the (CPI) figures for December 2019.

According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), rose sharply to 7.35% in December, 2019.



Consumer food price inflation stood at 14.1% vs 10.01% (MoM), while vegetable inflation came in at 60.5% vs 36% (MoM).

In November, had jumped to a more than three-year high of 5.54 per cent on costlier food products.