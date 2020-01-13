JUST IN
Retail inflation rises sharply to 7.35% in Dec 2019 from 5.54% in Nov

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Representative image

The government on Monday announced the retail inflation (CPI) figures for December 2019.

According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), retail inflation rose sharply to 7.35% in December, 2019.

Consumer food price inflation stood at 14.1% vs 10.01% (MoM), while vegetable inflation came in at 60.5% vs 36% (MoM).

In November, retail inflation had jumped to a more than three-year high of 5.54 per cent on costlier food products.
First Published: Mon, January 13 2020. 17:40 IST

