Retail inflation rises sharply to 7.35% in Dec 2019 from 5.54% in Nov

-
ALSO READ
11 states record retail price inflation rate of over 6% in November
Retail inflation at 40-month high of 5.54% in Nov on higher food prices
Top events today: Chanda Kocchar's termination, CPI inflation, and more
CPI inflation rises marginally to 3.2% in August on back of food prices
Retail inflation at 14-month high, WPI falls to 39-month low of 0.33%
-
The government on Monday announced the retail inflation (CPI) figures for December 2019.
According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), retail inflation rose sharply to 7.35% in December, 2019.
Consumer food price inflation stood at 14.1% vs 10.01% (MoM), while vegetable inflation came in at 60.5% vs 36% (MoM).
In November, retail inflation had jumped to a more than three-year high of 5.54 per cent on costlier food products.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU