Retail inflation rises to 4.91% in Nov due to surge in vegetable prices

India's retail inflation in the month of November marginally rose to 4.91%, accelerating towards the upper limit of Reserve Bank of India's target range as fruit and vegetable prices climbed, the government data showed on Monday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was 4.48% in October 2021 and 6.93% in November 2020.
As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), food inflation was at 1.87% in November this year compared to 0.85% in the preceding month. The RBI has been mandated by the government to keep retail inflation at 4% with a margin of 2% on either side. However, November data has been within the central bank's target for a fifth consecutive month.
The central bank last week had kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4% and decided to continue with its accommodative stance in the backdrop of concerns over the emergence of the new coronavirus variant Omicron, but it said that price pressures may persist in the near-term. This was the ninth time in a row that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das maintained the status quo.
But the RBI made no material changes to its inflation and growth estimates. It still expects CPI at 5.1% for Q3 and 5.7% for Q4 of this financial year and soften thereafter.
Brent crude oil, India's biggest import, was down over 16% last month. It was trading around $76 a barrel on Monday.
On Friday, India's industrial production growth remained subdued for the second straight month and expanded by 3.2% in October, mainly due to the waning low base effect while mining, power and manufacturing sectors performed well. The manufacturing sector, which constitutes 77.63% of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), grew two per cent in October, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).
