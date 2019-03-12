Retail inflation rises to 4-month high of 2.57% in February 2019

JUST IN
Industrial growth slows to 1.7% in Jan 2019 vs 7.5% in year-ago period
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Retail inflation rose to four-month high of 2.57 per cent in February, mainly driven by higher food prices.

The retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 1.97 per cent in January and 4.44 per cent in February 2018.

Food inflation based on CPI, however was in negative at 0.66 per cent. The latest print is higher than (-) 2.24 per cent in January.

The earlier lowest inflation was 2.33 per cent in November 2018.

The Reserve Bank factors in retail inflation while deciding at its monetary policy.
