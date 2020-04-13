Retail inflation slows down to 5.91% in March on easing food prices

slowed to 5.91 per cent in March over the previous month, mainly due to easing food prices, government data showed on Monday.

The based on (CPI) was 6.58 per cent in February 2020 and 2.86 per cent in March 2019.

The inflation in the food basket was 8.76 per cent in March 2020, lower from 10.81 per cent in the previous month, as per the CPI data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The Reserve Bank of India mainly factors in the while deciding its bi-monthly monetary policy.

The government has mandated the central bank to keep inflation at around 4 per cent.