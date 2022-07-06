Revenue deficit grant of Rs 7,183 cr released to 14 states: FinMin

-
ALSO READ
What are subsidies and why countries need it?
TMS Ep92: Microsoft acquisition, Thibault Cuny, Budget 2022, subsidies
Budget 2022: What to expect on bank privatisation, subsidy reforms?
LIVE: This Budget brings more infra, more growth and more jobs, says PM
Finance Ministry allows govt departments to carry over quarterly spending
-
Finance ministry on Wednesday released the fourth instalment of revenue deficit grant of Rs 7,183 crore to 14 states for the current fiscal.
The states for which Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant has been recommended by the 15th Finance Commission during 2022-23 are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.
"The Department of Expenditure has on Wednesday released the 4th monthly instalment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of Rs 7,183.42 crore to 14 states," the ministry said in a statement.
The 15th Finance Commission has recommended a total PDRD Grant of Rs 86,201 crore to 14 states for the financial year 2022-23. The grant is released in 12 equated monthly instalments.
The ministry said that with the release of the fourth instalment for the month of July 2022, the total amount of PDRD grants released to the states in 2022-23 stands at Rs 28,733.67 crore.
The eligibility of states to receive this grant and the quantum of grant for the period from 2020-21 to 2025-26 was decided by the 15th Finance Commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the states concerned after taking into account the assessed devolution during this period.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU