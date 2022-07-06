FinMin extends duty exemption on raw cotton imports till October 31

-
ALSO READ
Govt meets stakeholders today as industry seeks ban on cotton exports
Textile sector pitches for removing import duty on all varieties of cotton
FinMin waives customs duty on cotton imports till September 30
Import duty removal on cotton may help bring down prices: Textile Secy
Cotton rally squeezes Asian garment makers, threatens recovery from Covid
-
The finance ministry has extended the exemption of customs duty on raw cotton imports by a month till October 31.
On April 14, the ministry had given exemption from the duty and Agriculture Infrastructure Development Cess (AIDC) till September 30, 2022, for import of cotton to lower prices in the domestic market.
In a notification dated July 4, the ministry extended this till October 31, 2022.
Amid rise in cotton and yarn prices, the textiles ministry had been pitching for an extension of the duty waiver beyond September.
Industry too had been demanding extension of the duty-free import of cotton. Before April 14, raw cotton imports attracted 5 per cent Basic Customs Duty (BCD) and an equal percentage of AIDC.
The exemption from duty would benefit the textile chain -- yarn, fabric, garments and made-ups -- and provide relief to consumers.
Cotton prices have increased from Rs 44,500 per candy in February, 2021, to Rs 90,000 per candy in March 2022. Each candy weights 356 kilogram.
The steep increase in cotton price and its impact on the prices of yarns and fabrics is severely impacting the potential growth of the cotton textile value chain, industry players said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU