Revenue Secy Tarun Bajaj gets additional charge of Corporate Affairs Secy

-
ALSO READ
Veteran film director Tarun Majumdar passes away from prolonged illness
TVS Supply Chain Solutions appoints Tarun Khanna as independent director
Indirect tax mop-up may fall short of target: Revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj
Change in GST rates may generate Rs 15K cr a year: Revenue secy Tarun Bajaj
Policymakers don't have fetish to raise rates: Revenue secy Tarun Bajaj
-
Tarun Bajaj, Revenue Secretary, has been given an additional charge of secretary at the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
"The Competent Authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs to Tarun Bajaj, lAS (HY:1988), Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance with immediate effect and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier," said an order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on August 22.
Tarun Bajaj was appointed as the revenue secretary under the Ministry of Finance in April 2021.
Earlier, Bajaj was given the additional charge of economic affairs secretary till August 12, as per a government circular.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU