Rewind 2018: Problem of plenty leads to price concerns in agri sector

The main concern for farmers in 2018 was prices for their produce, leading to agitations across India. The sector was hit by demonetisation and the goods and services tax.



The government increased budgetary allocation for the sector, and launched several schemes to reduce input costs. However, their implementation remained tardy.



Farm prices continued to fall below the minimum support price. Farmers in Maharashtra and Gujarat, was also hit by drought. The government, however, set its sights higher and announced an ambitious plan to double farm incomes by 2022-23.

