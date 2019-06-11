MJ project gets approval; RIL, BP to invest Rs 35,000 cr in KG basin

Mukesh Ambani-led (RIL) and it's partner on Tuesday announced the sanction of the project in on the east coast of India.

(also known as D55) is the third of three new projects in the Block KG D6 integrated development plan and its approval follows sanctions for the development of ‘R-Series’ deep-water field in June 2017 and for the satellites cluster in April 2018.

Together, the three projects are expected to develop a total of about 3 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of discovered resources with a total of Rs 35,000 crore (US$5 billion). These projects together, when fully developed, will bring about 1 billion cubic feet a day of new domestic onstream, phased over 2020-2022.

According to industry sources, the use of existing infrastructure in the by the is expected to save at least $1.5 billion for the three projects.

According to government sources, the projects, along with discoveries, are expected to increase the natural gas production in India to 71.92 billion cubic meters by 2021-22, from a mere 35.07 bcm now. Gas production from KG D6 integrated development is expected to help reduce India’s import dependence and will amount to over 10% of the country’s projected gas demand in 2022.

“Bringing these three discoveries to production, as promised in 2017, by leveraging the existing infrastructure has been the primary objective of the Reliance - BP Joint Venture," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of He added that this would satiate the increasing demand for in the country, save and reduce dependency on imported gas

Out of the three projects, the R-Series project, is in the execution phase. All the six wells have been drilled and first gas from this project is on-schedule and expected by mid-2020. is expected to begin production in mid-2022.

Bob Dudley, BP Group Chief Executive, welcomed the decision, saying, “We are building an important upstream business in India, helping to supply the country’s growing gas market. Working closely with Reliance, we are efficiently developing discovered resources, with focused exploration to give options for the future. This latest is a further demonstration of BP’s commitment to India and helps support India in addressing the dual challenge and moving to a low carbon future.”

MJ is a gas condensate field and is the third field under development as part of the KG D6 integrated development campaign. The project is located at 700-1100 m water depth, with a well depth of 4,200 metres below mean sea-level in a high-temperature and pressure environment. It comprises wells connected to a subsea production, with tie-back to a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel to process and separate liquids, and gas which will be exported to the onshore terminal through one of the existing 24 inch trunk pipelines.