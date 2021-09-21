Road length rises 17% to 6.39 mn km, registered vehicles 41% in 2015-19

-
The number of registered vehicles in India rose by 41 per cent to 296 million in 2019 from 210 million in 2015, according to the Road Transport and Highways ministry data.
While total road length rose 17 per cent to 6.39 million km in 2019 from 5.47 million km in 2015, the road fatalities reduced by 10 per cent to 1,31,714 in 2019 from 1,46,113 in 2015.
According to the data, Tamil Nadu has emerged as the best performing states in fatalities reduction during 2015-20 period, followed by Kerala,Gujarat and West Bengal.
India has committed to reducing road fatalities to 50 per cent from the period 2020 to 2030. The government has formulated scheme to incentivise samaritans to help accident victims.
