Rs 238 cr spent so far for construction of new Parliament building: Govt

The government has so far spent Rs 238 crore and Rs 63 crore for the construction of a new Parliament building and the redevelopment of Centre Vista Avenue, respectively, Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.
In a written reply to a question, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said that construction of a new Parliament building at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore is being undertaken and is targeted to be completed by October next year.
Also, the redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate will cost Rs 608 crore and the project is expected to be completed by November this year, he said.
According to the government, the estimated costs to be incurred on these two projects for the financial year 2021-22 is Rs 1,289 crore.
Replying to another question, the minister said that the details of rental premises or area-wise hired by various establishments of the government and expenditure incurred on those private rental premises or area-wise since their origin of lease agreement is not centrally maintained.
Earlier, the government had said the ongoing Central Vista redevelopment project, which includes the construction of 10 new Secretariat buildings, would lead to a saving of Rs 1,000 crore in the form of rent for government offices.
The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the nation''s power corridor -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new prime minister residence and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), and new Vice President Enclave.
