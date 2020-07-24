JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

India's forex reserves climb $1.27 bn to record peak of $517.64 bn
Business Standard

Rs 3,100 cr sanctioned for 5 proposals under scheme for NBFCs and HFCs

35 more applications for Rs 13,776 cr being processed

Topics
NBFCs | housing finance companies | Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
Further, 35 more applications seeking financing up to Rs 13,776 crore are being processed.

An amount of Rs 3,090 crore was sanctioned for five proposals on Thursday under the special liquidity scheme for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs), announced under the Atmanirbhar Bharat package.

Further, 35 more applications seeking financing up to Rs 13,776 crore are being processed.

The special liquidity scheme of Rs 30,000 crore for NBFCs and HFCs, which has been in force since July 1, was launched to improve the liquidity position of NBFCs and HFCs through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to avoid any potential systemic risks to the financial sector.

The scheme is being implemented by SLS Trust, the SPV set up by SBI Capital Markets Limited (SBICAP).

Market participants looking to exit their standard investments with a residual maturity of 90 days may also approach the SLS Trust
First Published: Fri, July 24 2020. 21:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU