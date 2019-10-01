Rule change by mines ministry likely to benefit state-run companies

The recent notification of the central government which replaces the word “may” with “shall” on a key mining rule removes all ambiguity regarding renewal of operating leases allotted to state-owned entities. The ministry of mines has amended the Minerals (Mining) by Government Companies Rules, 2015.

In Rule 3, Sub-Rule 2, the phrase, “may, for the reasons to be recorded” has been changed to “shall, for the reasons to be recorded”. This, in effect, makes it imperative for a state government to renew the mining lease for minerals of a ...