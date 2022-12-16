JUST IN
'Rules in place', says Rajeev Chandrasekhar on regulation of online gaming

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Friday said rules on the regulation of online gaming were in place

Topics
Rajeev Chandrasekhar | online gaming | IT ministry

IANS  |  New Delhi 

gaming

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Friday said rules on the regulation of online gaming were in place.

"These rules cast specific obligation on intermediaries, including intermediaries offering online games, to observe diligence and provide that if they fail to observe such diligence, they shall no longer be exempt from their liability under law for third-party information or data or communication link hosted by them," the reply said.

"The policies of the government are aimed at ensuring an Open, Safe and Trusted and Accountable Internet for its users. With the expansion of the Internet and more and more Indians coming online, the potential for Indians being exposed to information which may be addictive in nature, depicts violence or is harmful, has grown.

"To help achieve the aim of making Internet Open, Safe and Trusted and Accountable, the Central Government, in exercise of powers conferred by the Information Technology Act, 2000, has made the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

--IANS

miz/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 16:11 IST

