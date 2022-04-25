JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Indian real estate attracts $63 bn investment since 2006, says JLL India
Business Standard

S&P lowers Sri Lanka's sovereign rating to "Select Default" grade

Country misses Sovereign Bond interest payments

Topics
Standard and Poor's | sri lanka

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

Sri Lanka needs between $3 billion to $4 billion this year to pull itself out of an unprecedented economic crisis, Finance Minister Ali Sabry said

Global rating agency Standard and Poor’s today lowered long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating on Sri Lanka to “SD” (selective default) from “CC” as the crisis-hit Island nation missed an interest payment on bonds.

On April 18, Sri Lanka missed interest payments on its $1.25 billion international sovereign bonds maturing in 2023 and 2028.

“We do not expect the government to make the coupon payments within 30 calendar days after their due dates,” S&P said in a statement.

At the same time, it also lowered ratings on bonds to 'D' (default) from 'CC'. However, it affirmed 'CCC-/C' rating for local currency sovereign ratings on Sri Lanka. The outlook on the local currency ratings remains negative.

The negative outlook reflects the high risk that the government could restructure its local currency debt amid the country's economic, external, and fiscal pressures.

It could lower the local currency ratings if there are indications of non-payment or restructuring of Sri Lankan rupee-denominated obligations, the agency added.

It could revise the outlook to stable or raise the local currency ratings if it perceives that the likelihood of the government's local currency debt being excluded from any debt restructuring has increased. This could be the case if, for example, the government receives significant donor funding which gives it some time to implement immediate and transformative reforms.

S&P said it would raise our long-term foreign currency sovereign issuer credit rating upon completion of the government's bond restructuring. The rating would reflect Sri Lanka's post-restructuring creditworthiness.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, April 25 2022. 18:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.