S&P lowers Sri Lanka's sovereign rating to "Select Default" grade

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 WC, AUS vs SL highlights: Australia beats Sri Lanka wins by 7 wkts
ICC T20 WC, ENG vs SL Highlights: England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs
T20 WC, WI vs SL Highlights: Sri Lanka wins, Windies out of semifinals race
IND vs SL 1st Test Preview: Kohli's 100th Test offers crucial WTC points
TMS Ep137: Rupee-ruble trade, Sri Lanka, FMCG stocks, payment gateway
-
Global rating agency Standard and Poor’s today lowered long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating on Sri Lanka to “SD” (selective default) from “CC” as the crisis-hit Island nation missed an interest payment on bonds.
On April 18, Sri Lanka missed interest payments on its $1.25 billion international sovereign bonds maturing in 2023 and 2028.
“We do not expect the government to make the coupon payments within 30 calendar days after their due dates,” S&P said in a statement.
At the same time, it also lowered ratings on bonds to 'D' (default) from 'CC'. However, it affirmed 'CCC-/C' rating for local currency sovereign ratings on Sri Lanka. The outlook on the local currency ratings remains negative.
The negative outlook reflects the high risk that the government could restructure its local currency debt amid the country's economic, external, and fiscal pressures.
It could lower the local currency ratings if there are indications of non-payment or restructuring of Sri Lankan rupee-denominated obligations, the agency added.
It could revise the outlook to stable or raise the local currency ratings if it perceives that the likelihood of the government's local currency debt being excluded from any debt restructuring has increased. This could be the case if, for example, the government receives significant donor funding which gives it some time to implement immediate and transformative reforms.
S&P said it would raise our long-term foreign currency sovereign issuer credit rating upon completion of the government's bond restructuring. The rating would reflect Sri Lanka's post-restructuring creditworthiness.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU