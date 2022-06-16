SC seeks Rs 200 cr from Bajaj Allianz as compensation for farmers crop loss

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Allianz extends tenure of MD, CEO Singhel for 5 more years
We will be looking at surety bonds biz: Bajaj Allianz General Insurance CEO
Heat wave hurting farmers' income as yields drop across several crops
Climate change to pull down crop yield, fish output, labour capacity: IPCC
Irdai eases solvency margin requirement for insurers underwriting crop biz
-
The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Bajaj Allianz to submit before it Rs 200 crore in six weeks, responding to petitions filed by Maharashtra farmers seeking relief from the insurance company for crop loss.
A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Hima Kohli stayed a Bombay High Court order that asked the company to compensate 3.5 lakh farmers in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra for soybean crop damaged by heavy rains in 2020.
The Supreme Court’s notice said if Bajaj Allianz does not deposit the amount the stay will be vacated. The High Court’s Aurangabad bench had earlier said if the company does not pay, the Maharashtra government should compensate the farmers. The company has to comply with the state’s directives in such a case, the High Court had said.
The petitioners’ lawyer claimed that the insurance company was collecting profits on the premium pooled in from the farmers, the central government, and the state.
The court was told that the company received nearly Rs 500 as premium under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) from farmers, the state, and the centre but had released only a quarter of the amount towards claims. “It is submitted by the learned counsel for the petitioners that the agriculturists had paid a premium amount of Rs. 32.49 crores and the State Government had paid their share of Rs. 276.17 crores; the Central Government paid their share of Rs. 227.43 crores. The Insurance Company has received a total premium of Rs. 436.10 crores and distributed Rs. 84.68 crores to the poor agriculturists,” said the petition by farmers.
Bajaj Allianz’s lawyer said under the PMFBY farmers were required to intimate the company within 72 hours for compensation. The High Court rejected the argument. “In our view, the petitioners have thus made out a case for relief,” it held.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU