JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Govt may soon announce import curbs on several non-essential items: FinMin
Business Standard

Sebi announces changes to composition of rating committees at CRAs

if an issuer requests for a review of the ratings provided to their instrument, the majority of the rating committee members will have to be different than those who had assigned the rating earlier

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Sebi. (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday announced changes to the composition of rating committees at credit rating agencies (CRAs).

Going ahead, if an issuer requests for a review of the ratings provided to their instrument, the majority of the rating committee members will have to be different than those who had assigned the rating earlier.

Also, at least a third of the rating committee members will have to be independent, Sebi said in a circular.

First Published: Wed, September 19 2018. 18:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements