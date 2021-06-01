Second Covid-19 wave: OECD cuts India growth forecast to 9.9% for FY22

-
ALSO READ
GDP growth number: A pleasant surprise, but will it help in FY22?
OECD cuts India's FY21 GDP contraction rate to 9.9% from 10.2% earlier
Covid slump may cause 7.7% GDP contraction in FY21: First Advance Estimate
GDP estimates on expected lines, has fiscal implications for country
GDP growth springs a positive surprise: Four implications for FY22
-
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) cut its growth projection for India for FY22 to 9.9 per cent from 12.6 per cent estimated in March, as the second wave of coronavirus infections has paused economic recovery in Asia's third largest economy.
OECD said while India is projected to be the fastest-growing G20 economy in 2021, it will also be the one which is the furthest away from its pre-crisis GDP trend.
Prospects for the world economy have brightened but the recovery is likely to remain uneven and, crucially, dependent on the effectiveness of public health measures and policy support, according to the OECD's latest Economic Outlook.
In many advanced economies more and more people are being vaccinated, government stimulus is helping to boost demand and businesses are adapting better to the restrictions to stop the spread of the virus.
But elsewhere, including in many emerging-market economies where access to vaccines as well as the scope for government support are limited, the economic recovery will be modest.
The OECD has revised up its growth projections across the world's major economies since its last full Economic Outlook in December 2020. It now sees global GDP growth at 5.8 per cent this year (compared with 4.2 per cent projected in December), helped by a government stimulus-led upturn in the US, and at 4.4 per cent in 2022 (3.7 per cent in December).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU