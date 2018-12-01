Shipping ministry, DIPP fight over ownership of coastal economic zone plan

The government's plan of setting up 14 coastal economic zones (CEZs) is caught in a squabble between the shipping ministry and the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) with the latter questioning the shipping ministry's expertise in executing it. It is learnt that NITI Aayog, too, has objected to the shipping ministry implementing the CEZs.

NITI Aayog had earlier said that CEZs should be renamed "coastal employment zones" and that the focus of the projects should be on job creation. This would mean that employment generation would be the principal ...