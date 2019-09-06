Slowdown will not impact social sector spending: Nirmala Sitharaman

The slowdown the economy will not impact budgetary targets for social sectors, said Union finance minister on Friday.

"The targets given to the tax departments are decided after discussions. If there are any challenges in the collection, that case will be considered. That will not affect social sector spending," she said.

Also, the GST council will take on GST rates reduction, she said.

The government will respond to all the sectoral issues faced by the economy through the process of consultations, she added.

Also, to improve transparency, tax claims issued from October 1 will have a distinct document identification number (DIN), which will be issued through a centralised process and with approval. "We are adopting technology to make the process non discretionary and transparent," she said.

The finance minster earlier held discussions with industry bodies and income tax officials in Kolkata on Friday.

While for tax officials it is necessary to to perform the duty, they should not overreach, so that the entrepreneurs are seen being troubled, she added.

To another question, on CCD owner V G Siddhartha's suicide, and whether these measures were a fallout of the incident, said the death was unfortunate, adding that the whole process requires more transparency, rather than a discretion-driven process.

India's economy grew at its slowest pace in over six years in the June quarter.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5 per cent in the first quarter of FY20, data released by the government showed.

Also, the government is yet to decide on the usage of RBI surplus.

On August 26, the central board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to transfer a surplus of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government.

Also, starting Vijaya Dashami festival, CBDT and CBIC will start faceless assessment and randomise scrutiny, she said.

The government will promote use to technology like use of data analytics in the tax department.