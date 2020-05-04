Solar, gas power generation shoots up even as electricity consumption falls

India's solar and gas-fired electricity generation rose in April even as overall power demand fell at the steepest monthly rate in at least thirteen years, a Reuters analysis of provisional government data showed.

Solar-powered electricity generation rose 16.9 per cent, accounting for a record 5.6 per cent of the country's total output, while gas-fired power output was 13.7 per cent higher, an analysis of daily load despatch data from state-run power operator POSOCO showed. However, wind-powered electricity generation fell 11.4 per cent.

Electricity generation from coal - India's primary source of electricity - fell 32.3 per cent to 1.91 billion units per day, the data showed, with its contribution to overall electricity generation falling to 65.5 per cent, compared with an average of over 73.7 per cent last year.

"Solar production was ramped up in the southern states, while gas-fired power plant operators in the west used cheap imported gas to address peak demand," a senior power ministry official said, adding that many coal-fired utilities were shut for maintenance.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE

India - the world's second-largest consumer, importer and producer of coal and the third-largest greenhouse gas emitter - expects to remain heavily dependent on coal for electricity but has pledged that clean energy will account for at least 40 per cent of its installed capacity by 2030, up from about 22 per cent now.

Overall electricity use fell by about 24 per cent in April, the data from POSOCO showed, as all industries and offices not categorized "essential" were shut as a part of a nationwide to prevent the spread of the

With the extended with certain relaxations for another two weeks, state-run Coal India Ltd might face higher inventory and lower sales, while Indian utilities could face more financial stress.

Utilities were suffering from a prolonged industrial slowdown before the pandemic struck, with electricity demand rising only 1.2 per cent during the fiscal year ending March 2020 - the second slowest growth rate since 1984/85.

Industries and commercial plants account for over half of India's annual consumption of electricity, with residences making up nearly a quarter and agriculture accounting for over a sixth.

Ratings agency Moody's unit ICRA expects annual power demand to fall for the first time during the year ended March 2021, while losses at state-run electricity distribution utilities (DISCOMs) are set to rise to 500 billion rupees ($6.6 billion).

Barring two hilly states in the country's north east with little industrial load, power use fell across all regions, the data showed. Consumption in industrial states fell steeply, with states such as Gujarat and Tamil Nadu recording a fall of about 30 per cent, while Maharashtra's fell over 20 per cent.